Kara Bass premieres breakup song — Has she split from husband Guillermo?

Kara Bass is a talented singer, and we’ve seen some amazing clips of her belting it out on camera.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been heavily focused on making music since we last saw her on TV, and she just debuted her first single, On My Own.

As far as we know, Kara is still happily married to Guillermo Rojer, and they’ve been enjoying being first-time parents to their son, Nicolas Antonio. However, is she hinting at trouble in paradise with this new song?

We were introduced to Kara in Season 9 after she met Guillermo while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The two hit it off, so Kara opted to return to the country to spend more time with Guillermo, who is Venezuelan but was in the DR to work.

They had some tense moments while filming the show, and viewers were split on whether the couple could make their romance work.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, Kara filed for the K1 visa, and Guillermo eventually made it to the U.S. to start their new life together. The pair got married on the show and announced at the Tell All that they were expecting their first child.

But is the couple still together?

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass debuts a breakup song

Kara’s breakup song might seem like art imitating life, but that’s not the case for the 30-year-old.

She had a chat with In Touch about her first single and admitted, “It’s kind of like a breakup song.”

“It’s called On My Own and it’s just about being on your own and being way better than before,” she continued.

However, the Kara and Guillermo fans out there have nothing to worry about because the song has nothing to do with the singer’s personal life.

Guillermo will star in the video alongside his wife, as Kara explained, “I just thought it’s a breakup song, but I don’t want to cast a rando.”

Kara’s genre of music, which is Bachata, also pays homage to Guillermo as she noted during the interview that Latin music has had a “huge impact” on her life.

“I wanted to do something that felt like it represented me,” said Kara, who was also a competitive Bachata dancer years ago.

Kara and Guillermo recently bought their first home

Kara, Guillermo, and their son Nicolas are doing just fine, and the adorable family recently moved into their new home.

The 90 Day Fiance couple shared the proud moment on Instagram earlier this month, along with photos from their housewarming party.

“Celebrating life’s wins with my favorite people. House warming complete. 🏡 The last slide has big meme potential. 😅 I love my baby so much,” Kara captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.