Sophie Sierra, Pedro Jimeno dating according to 90 Day Fiance fan clues

Word on the street is that Sophie Sierra is dating a former 90 Day Fiance star.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Sophie and her husband, Rob Warne, have gone their separate ways.

The couple’s tumultuous storyline is currently playing out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and off-camera, it appears that Sophie has already moved on.

Amid her troubled marriage with Rob, Sophie has seemingly been spending time with a new man in her life.

According to some clues in her recent Instagram activity, Sophie has already moved on with someone special.

Eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance sleuths have dissected Sophie’s recent photos, and they believe they’ve identified her new lover: Pedro Jimeno.

Sophie and Pedro share photos with similar details

Several outlets have shared photos of Sophie and Pedro’s Instagram Stories, which contain clues they may be a couple.

In a 90 Day Fiance Subreddit, someone uploaded several photos of Sophie and Pedro’s Instagram Story slides.

In one slide, Sophie shared a pic of herself cruising on a road trip with a mystery man in a convertible Ford Mustang.

The man’s face was hidden, and only his arms and legs were shown in the photo.

He wore a gold bracelet, light-washed distressed jeans, and white tennis shoes with black trim.

Interestingly, around the same time, Pedro uploaded a photo of his bottom half that matched that of the man in Sophie’s photo.

Pedro wore the same jeans and shoes in the snap, which was geotagged in Austin, Texas—the same city where Sophie lives.

On Instagram, @90dayfiance_alexa shared similar photos.

In one of the shots, Pedro snapped a selfie wearing the same type of gold bracelet seen in the photos on Reddit.

The same 90 Day Fiance blogger posted some screenshots from different social media platforms, with fans of the franchise speaking out about Sophie and Pedro possibly dating.

90 Day Fiance fans have mixed reactions to the Sophie and Pedro rumors

“When the 2 mothers meet it will be epic television,” wrote a Redditor, speaking of Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel Urena, and Sophie’s mom, Claire Sierra, both outspoken women.

Another Redditor expressed excitement about the possibility of TLC filming their relationship as part of a 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Others accused Pedro and Sophie of pairing up as a way to earn themselves a spot on an upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Some criticized Sophie for (reportedly) dating Pedro, saying he looked like “a piece of garbage” following his divorce from Chantel Everett and calling him a “dirtball cheater.”

Still, some 90 Day Fiance fans were excited about the prospect of Sophie and Pedro on a dating show.

“TLC needs to get on this stat,” wrote another Redditor.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.