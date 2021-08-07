10 amazing Duggar transformations

Jinger and Jana Duggar have two of the best transformations. Pic credit: TLC

Over the last decade, there have been some amazing Duggar transformations.

The siblings have almost all grown up, and several of them have married and begun building their own families.

Many of the Duggar women have branched out on their own when it comes to style, which has surprised some long-time followers.

Seeing some of the transformations has caused double-takes, especially with some of the Duggar daughters.

Don’t count out the Duggar sons, though. They have worked through that awkward phase. Some were caught growing up, especially a few of the married men.

These are 10 of the best Duggar transformations over the years.

Jinger Duggar

Jinger Duggar’s transformation. Pic credit: TLC and @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

There has never been any question that Jinger Duggar is pretty, but her glow-up has been talked about a lot over the years.

When she was in her teen years, there was a lot of black eyeliner used. It was evident in her confessionals, and Jinger was also one who liked to straighten her hair.

Once she began seeing Jeremy Vuolo seriously, she eased up a bit on the heavy makeup. They married in November 2016, and since then, she has evolved a lot.

From breaking wardrobe rules to having blonde hair for a while, Jinger has come out of her shell. She is on her fashion game, and her latest hair makeover gave her a very sophisticated look.

Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar’s transformation. Pic credit: TLC and @jillmdillard/Instagram

Once considered one of the more homely Duggar sisters, Jill Duggar has upped her style game a lot since marrying Derick Dillard in 2014.

She didn’t do much makeup or styling her hair when she courted Derick or even after they married. They spent a lot of time in El Salvador in the beginning, and since then, the transformation she has undergone has been jaw-dropping.

Earlier this year, Jill Duggar came out in a stunning, figure-hugging red dress for Derick Dillard’s graduation from law school. It stunned followers as it wasn’t her typical attire.

This was one transformation Duggar followers didn’t see coming.

Michelle Duggar

Michelle Duggar is aging in reverse. Pic credit: TLC

When viewers met Michelle Duggar, she was a mom of several children and pregnant again. Homely has been a word used to describe her, but she has changed a lot since it has been a decade since her last pregnancy.

She went from big hair and minimal makeup to more tamed hair and some makeup during the most recent season of Counting On.

It would seem the years have been kind to Michelle. She is looking better and healthy these days, and her glow-up has been noted before.

Josiah Duggar

Josiah Duggar has grown into a man. Pic credit: TLC

Josiah Duggar has one of the best male Duggar transformations from an acne-ridden teenager to a married father-of-one.

Viewers met him as a kid, and through his teen years, he was awkward and shy. When he announced his courtship with Marjorie Jackson, followers were stunned he would be the next married Duggar in 2015.

That courtship ended, and he has since courted and married Lauren Swanson. The couple welcomed their first child in November 2019, after a miscarriage.

His transformation from boy to man was noteworthy.

Jessa Duggar

Jessa Duggar has blossomed into a beautiful woman. Pic credit: TLC

As a new mom-of-four, Jessa Duggar has taken to motherhood quite well.

She has changed a lot since her teen years and growing up in the reality TV world. Jessa is considered one of the prettiest Duggar sisters.

After meeting and marrying Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar ditched her awkward teen phase and moved into motherhood and all its beauty.

Joy-Anna Duggar

Joy-Anna Duggar has moved from tomboy to grown woman. Pic credit: TLC

From tomboy to mom-of-two, Joy-Anna Duggar has literally grown up on television.

She was a little girl when her family began filming the documentaries that led to their two TLC shows, and now, she is a married mom with two little ones.

Joy-Anna has always been more of a tomboy as she was surrounded by brothers who were close in age. Now, she is more girly.

While there is still an adventurous soul inside Joy-Anna Duggar, she wears makeup and dresses more feminine.

Her transformation included dyeing her hair darker and cut bangs.

Amy Duggar King

Amy Duggar King went from glammed up, and makeup to “messy hair don’t care.” Pic credit: TLC and @amyrachelleking/Instagram

When Amy Duggar debuted with her famous cousins, she was an aspiring country music artist who lived a less strict life.

She was raised by her mom, Deanna Duggar, and had a close relationship with Grandma Mary Duggar.

Amy wore trendy clothes and a lot of makeup, and now, she is a boutique owner and a mom. Heavy makeup is a thing of the past, and now, she takes more stock in the things and people she loves instead of how she looks.

Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar grew into a man. Pic credit: TLC

Another Duggar brother transformation comes in the form of Joseph Duggar.

He was awkward growing up, and his appearance on 19 Kids and Counting was minimal. His confessional showed him looking young and inexperienced.

After courting and marrying Kendra Caldwell, the Duggar brother came out of his shell. He appears more confident and looks more grown-up now that he is a husband and a father.

Jana Duggar

Jana Duggar had a glow-up. Pic credit: TLC

If any one of the Duggar sisters came out of their shell, it was Jana Duggar.

She has always been on the more shy side, but recently, she has taken to dressing more like her married sisters.

Her relationship with Abbie Grace Burnett is special, and the two have a lot of fun together.

Jana has gone from a plain jane to a more stylish adult woman.

Jedidiah Duggar

Jedidiah Duggar has grown up from a young boy to a married adult. Pic credit: TLC

Not only have viewers watched Jedidiah Duggar grow up on reality TV but they watched as he ran for his first elected position.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Jed wanted to be a politician. It didn’t work out for him, but it helped him grow up. And during all of that, he ended up meeting the love of his life and married her earlier this year.

He went from a young boy to a man in what appeared to be in the blink of an eye.

Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah have been married for a few months, and they are building their life together.