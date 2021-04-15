Outlander’s Sam Heughan admits he’s ready to portray someone entirely different from Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan would like to move onto vastly different roles after playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

For many fans of Starz’s hit show Outlander, it is hard to imagine anyone else playing the role of Jamie Fraser. However, the actor admits that when the series is complete, he would like to play a character entirely different from the Scottish highlander.

In fact, he would like to do something “challenging,” according to Hello!

Speaking with The Cultural Coven podcast, Heughan delved further into his life after Outlander.

“Definitely I want to do something else,” Heughan explained.

“Jamie Fraser has obviously been brilliant and I have been doing a number of film roles to try to play other parts, but they’ve all been primarily in the same sort of realm.”

Since starring in Outlander, Heughan has taken on a few acting roles in his time between filming, including the series Men in Kilts, alongside fellow Outlander actor, Graham McTavish.

Most recently, he starred in the movie, SAS: Red Notice, alongside Ruby Rose. In addition to that, he featured in The Spy Who Dumped Me, Bloodshot, and as Paul Newman in To Olivia, among other acting roles.

He also featured as the voice of Mirror Master in the Lego DC Super-Villains video game.

Sam Heughan would also like to return to the stage after Outlander

Along with stretching his wings and moving entirely away from historical heartthrobs, Heughan would also like to return to the stage.

And, it was something that he was actively pursuing prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I did a lot of theatre when I left drama school… I’d love to go back to theatre. I had been talking to various people, before the pandemic,” Heughan explained.

“It’s about scheduling and that’s kind of tough right now with the film schedule I’ve got, but in the future, I’d love to. For me, it’s always been about Shakespeare. I’d love to do Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, and Macbeth.”

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Filming is currently underway for Season 6 of Outlander

While Heughan may want to try out different acting roles, he is still dedicated to the one of Jamie, so fans don’t have to worry about another actor having to step in and replace him any time soon. And, with Outlander recently renewed for a seventh season, he’s not going anywhere in a hurry.

In addition to that, filming is currently underway for Season 6. Already, there has been plenty of news by way of new cast announcements, upcoming tragic storylines, on-set shenanigans, and even weather details while Outlander films on location in Scotland.

Finally, fans have also been assured that those intimate scenes between Jamie and Claire that Outlander is so well known for will go definitely ahead — even with COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.