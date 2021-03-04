Outlander Season 6: Scottish weather makes filming ‘horrendous’

Promotional behind-the-scenes still for Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Filming for season 6 of Starz’s hit historical drama Outlander has been further slowed and complicated by the ‘horrendous’ Scottish weather.

It has been quite the wait regarding filming for Season 6 of Outlander. With the advent of the global coronavirus pandemic, delays for filming were inevitable.

The series producer and writer, Matthew B. Roberts, had already explained that the pandemic had been both a help and a hindrance when developing the scripts for Season 6 of Outlander. While it helped to tighten some parts of the storyline, he also noted that part of scriptwriting often occurs after filming commences.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

In addition to this, many fans of the historical drama series have been concerned that will the social distancing required to inhibit the spread of COVID-19 would mean Season 6 would lack those intimate moments between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) that they cherish so much.

Once again, Roberts went on the record to address concerns surrounding the racy scenes ,COVID-19, and filming forSeason 6.

“I didn’t want me or the staff changing what the story is for COVID,” Matthew B. Roberts told Elle. “We have a lot of intimate scenes—that’s where we live and breathe.”

He then revealed that significant testing would be done in an effort to keep the cast safe while filming.

However, now, another issue has cropped up, according to Sam Heughan.

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Starz’s Outlander. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Scotland’s weather is now causing delays to Outlander

Recently, the Scottish outlet the Daily Record asked Heughan about how filming was going on location for Season 6 of Outlander. Considering filming started in winter, it comes as no surprise that the harsh conditions have led to further delays as well.

“We started in January, and it’s going well; obviously, it’s been tough with Covid protocols, but also the weather in Scotland has been pretty horrendous,” Heughan revealed.

While it’s not great that the cast and crew have been struggling with the inclement weather, but the good news is that Spring has sprung, and the weather has finally changed for the better.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“The snow has been bad, but it feels like the spring is finally here; there is hope around the corner!” Heughan added enthusiastically.

When will Season 6 of Outlander air?

With all of these delays, the droughtlander seems set to drag on like a bad Scottish winter.

As yet, there is no official word on when Outlander will finally air its sixth season. However, it seems likely that viewers still have some time to wait yet before they can get their Jamie and Claire fix. It looks increasingly likely that it will be either late 2021 or more likely 2022.

In addition to a sixth instalment, Roberts suggests that some good news may be coming shortly regarding Season 7 of Outlander.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.