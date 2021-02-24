Outlander Season 7 and spinoff: Series showrunner believes good news is coming ‘before too long’

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 5 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

There have been persistent rumors for some time now regarding a spinoff series for Starz’s hit historical drama series, Outlander. Now, one of the showrunners speaks out about the prospect of this happening as well as giving some news regarding a Season 7 renewal.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, one of Outlander’s showrunners, Ron Moore, opened up about his deal with Disney-owned 20th Television. While most of the talk was geared toward some of his other TV series and projects, he was eventually questioned about Outlander.

In particular, there were two burning questions: Will there be a spinoff series, and will Outlander be renewed for Season 7? Moore, who is no longer as hands-on regarding the historical hit, still had plenty to say, teasing fans with the promise of great news coming soon.

Will Outlander be renewed for Season 7?

While Matthew B. Roberts heads the majority of day-to-day detail regarding the TV show, Moore did point out that he still has a hand in what goes on and will moving forward. Because of this, he is also currently in negotiations regarding both a potential spinoff series based in the Outlander universe and Season 7.

“Conversations are underway on both season seven and on a spinoff and I think we’re going to have good news on both those fronts before too long so I feel very optimistic about it,” Moore told The Hollywood Reporter.

He then explained that he had hoped for news to have arrived by now. However, with the current global coronavirus pandemic, it seemed more likely that details pertaining to how to keep cast and crew safe while filming Season 6 had probably been a priority up until now.

He did offer up the likelihood of both proceeding, though.

“I think both those things are probably going to happen and hopefully we’ll be able to say something about it before too long,” he said.

David Berry stars as John Grey in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

What could the Outlander spinoff series cover?

With this exciting news, fans instantly started trying to work out where in the Outlander universe this spinoff series could take them.

As pointed out by Radio Times, the most likely contender for the spinoff series comes from the author’s own breakaway set of books.

Diana Gabaldon’s The Lord John series centers on Lord John Grey. The English soldier and diplomat is played by David Berry in the TV show. There are currently four books in this series, therefore giving Starz plenty to work with regarding content for this character.

However, as yet, there has been no official confirmation regarding this potential spinoff series and fans will likely have to wait until an official announcement is made “before too long.”

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.