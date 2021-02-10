Outlander Season 6: Production is now officially underway and a new image is shared

Claire and Jamie, as they featured in Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It has been a severe droughtlander for fans of Starz hit historical drama series, Outlander. This is thanks to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe and causing the shutdown of production on more movies and TV shows.

With the pandemic causing such chaos, many TV shows have been delayed with filming. The Walking Dead, for example, even had to delay its much-anticipated Season 10 finale episode.

This means that any news regarding the starting of production is a welcome announcement to fans. As a result of this, Starz was quick to spread the word that production is now underway for Season 6.

A variety of posts were shared on their official Twitter account to make fans aware of the status of the upcoming season. Eagle-eyed viewers who had been keeping a close look on the account were quick to spread the word.

A video was shared regarding the next installment of Outlander. In it, the network outlaid exactly what was ready to go so far.

The lights were switched on over the sets, which had already been assembled.

Then, Starz let viewers know that all of the costumes had already been fitted for Season 6. Some footage of the costume designers working hard while wearing protective masks was also shown.

The short clip also detailed the fact that the props had all be made and placed on set. Finally, shots of the external sets were shown before the video concluded by saying that production had definitely started on Outlander.

Now *this* is wonderful news. We're officially in production on #Outlander Season 6! pic.twitter.com/piwiX24KUc — Outlander Is In Production! (@Outlander_STARZ) February 9, 2021

Starz releases a new image of Jamie and Claire in Season 6 of Outlander

In addition to a video that was shared by the network, a single new promotional still of Season 6 was also shared. The snap showed Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) together on a horse-drawn cart.

It is unclear where exactly they are or where they are headed. However, it seems likely that fans will quickly devour the image and create many great and varied hypotheses’ about what is happening in the image.

Next to them, a member of the filming crew stands on top of a platform as the actors perform in the scene, clearly bringing home the fact that Outlander is finally in production.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on set of Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: @Outlander_STARZ/Twitter

When will Season 6 of Outlander premiere?

Initially, production for Season 6 of Outlander was expected to commence in an orderly fashion. However, coronavirus changed all of that.

It is unclear yet exactly when Season 6 of Outlander will premiere and, with filming only just starting, it is expected to be a lengthy delay still. However, the series executive producer seems just as devastated as fans regarding the slowdown of production between Season 5 and 6.

“We wanted to keep our momentum from season 5,” Matthew B. Roberts told Elle. “The cast and the crew, and I think even the fans, were very excited to get right into season 6. And then we decided to hit the brakes.”

While it was hard having to shut down production after what Roberts describes as the most-watched season so far of Outlander, he also knew that it was important to do so.

“Understandably, the health of the world was way more important than a television show. We knew that too,” he added.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere at a later date on Starz.