The Walking Dead season finale postponed: AMC makes sad announcement

The Walking Dead season finale won’t air during the second week of April after all.

A sad announcement was just made by AMC that the final episode of Season 10 for The Walking Dead has been postponed indefinitely.

Viewers just watched Michonne’s final episode of the show, which was bad news in itself.

AMC had also recently revealed that the season premiere date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond had been canceled.

It’s still very unclear when the new show will get rolling on AMC, as the network seems to have taken a wait-and-see approach with the current coronavirus pandemic.

And now, the bad news about Season 10, Episode 16 has been shared on social media.

Two posts were made by the production team and they are both shared below:

(2/2) The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on https://t.co/NfMwWHuYYn and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1. Please follow us at @WalkingDead_AMC for updates. — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 24, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10

There is a lot to unpack from the Twitter posts about the remainder of The Walking Dead Season 10.

The next two episodes are still on the schedule to air on March 29 and April 5. The times for those episodes don’t appear to be fluid, but it does indicate that the season could end on a bit of a cliffhanger.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale was supposed to air on Sunday, April 12, but instead, it will be delayed until a later date. The post states that there are some issues with post-production, but that could mean a number of things.

In regard to the facts we have at hand, we know that the next two Sundays will air a regular episode of TWD and then there will be another hiatus for the franchise.

New episodes of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will likely join the AMC schedule at a later date in 2020.

It’s very unfortunate that fans don’t know the finale date for The Walking Dead, the series premiere date for World Beyond, or the season premiere date for FTWD. But we have to assume that AMC wants all of the shows on television as badly as the rest of us do.

Time to re-watch TWD Season 10

For now, there is still time to re-watch the first 13 episodes of the season and prepare for the next two installments. At least we know that the next episode is going to feature some intriguing scenes between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Every time Judith speaks. 😭#TWD pic.twitter.com/2Ct754N9NR — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 23, 2020

Stay tuned fans, because as soon as we learn more information about when the season finale might air on AMC, we will make sure to pass it along.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.