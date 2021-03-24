Videos Netflix The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander Riverdale This Is Us The Curse of Oak Island
Outlander Season 6: Three new cast members announced


Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will feature as the Christies in Season 6 of Starz's Outlander
Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will feature as the Christies in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: @Outlander_STARZ/Twitter

Starz has confirmed three new actors will be joining the line-up for Season 6 of Outlander. The network shared an image of the trio to their official Twitter account as well as some videos to introduce them.

Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will play members of the Christie family. They will portray Tom Christie, Allan Christie, and Malva Christie respectively.

According to Deadline, Tom is a fellow inmate from Ardsmuir prison, where Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) was once held captive. He will arrive in Fraser’s Ridge, seeking to settle there.

He is also a devout Protestant and a “de facto leader of the Protestant settlers who arrive with him.”

Allan is Tom’s son and is described as being “headstrong and wary of strangers.” He is also “highly protective of his family.”

Finally, Malva is Tom’s daughter and Allan’s brother. She will become captivated by Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her “modern thinking.” As to be expected, this will cause conflict with her father.

Where have you seen these actors before?

Mark Lewis Jones has starred in a variety of TV series as well as voiced several video games.

Recently, he portrayed General Pikalov in Chernobyl, Shagga in Game of Thrones, and Magistrate Flute in Carnival Row. He has also featured in Gang of London, The Crown, and Keeping Faith, among many others.

Jones also voiced Letho of Gulet in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. He has also voice acted in such video games as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Dragon Age II, and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

Alexander Vlahos is probably best known for his role of Monsieur Philippe d’Orléans in Versailles. However, fans of Merlin will remember him as Mordred.

He has also starred in a variety of other TV shows including Prisoner Zero, Bang, and Broke.

Jessica Reynolds is a relative newcomer having only appeared in the movie The Ballad of Audrey Earnshaw and the TV series My Left Nut, according to her profile on IMDb.

Season 7 of Outlander confirmed by Starz

Last week, Starz also made the exciting announcement that Outlander has been renewed for Season 7. Fans had been eagerly awaiting this news after several hints it would be arriving prior to that.

The TV series is based off a popular series of books by Diana Gabaldon and has been hugely successful with its television adaptation, so it came as no surprise to many that Starz would renew it.

Season 6 is currently filming having been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and current social distancing requirements.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.

