Outlander Season 6 spoilers: New cast announcement is confirmation of a tragic book storyline

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

While the recent cast announcement for Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander was an exciting one, for fans of the books, it also confirms a disturbing storyline.

The historical drama series is based on the books written by author Diana Gabaldon, which means that fans can quickly work out what is coming up as soon as cast announcements are made each season.

Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will play members of the Christie family in Season 6 of Outlander. For viewers who only watch the TV adaptation, this meant that they had new characters to look forward to. However, book fans know better.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Who are the Christies?

Tom Christie along with his children, Allan, and Malva, arrive on Fraser’s Ridge looking to settle. Along with being a fellow inmate from Ardsmuir prison, where Jamie (Sam Heughan) was once held, he is also a devout Protestant.

Initially, the family appears to settle in well with Malva even becoming an apprentice under Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe). However, Malva and her father will clash, according to Deadline. This will arise thanks to Malva’s friendship with Claire and her modern ways of thinking.

What happens in the Outlander books?

This all looks relatively benign until it is discovered that Malva is pregnant, according to Hello! magazine. And, for those that want to avoid potential spoilers, now is the time to tread carefully or look away altogether because this is one wild ride.

Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will feature as the Christies in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: @Outlander_STARZ/Twitter

The shock doesn’t stop there because he announces that the father is none other than Jamie Fraser.

Initially, this comes as quite a surprise to everyone involved. However, Young Ian does some digging and suggests that Bobby Higgins could be the father and even takes credit for paternity himself rather than have Jamie take the blame.

Things take a further detour after that and Malva is murdered.

Which means that something truly irreprehensible is truly afoot.

Claire initially gets charged with Malva’s murder before Tom insists on taking the blame. His justification for this is that his daughter had previously tried to poison him.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Of course, the truth of the matter is even worse because the father of Malva’s baby is none other than her brother, Allan. Once Young Ian hears this news, he kills Allan.

So, there you have it, Season 6 of Outlander certainly looks set to include a terrible tragic storyline. However, viewers will have to tune in to find out if it all plays out as it did in the books.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.