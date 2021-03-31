Outlander: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan share on-set antics in Season 6 selfies

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

It seems like only yesterday that filming got underway for Season 6 of Starz’s Outlander.

Now, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are sharing selfies and giving fans a delightful behind-the-scenes glimpse of their time spent on set of the popular historical drama series.

And, it all started with a selfie shared to Outlander’s official Twitter account and taken by Balfe, according to the picture credit.

Caitriona Balfe takes a selfie of her and Sam on set for Season 6 of Outlander

“No one’s been asking for a @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan selfie… not a single soul… but I wanted to post just in case,” the post read.

The image then showed a close-up of Sam and Caitriona’s smiling faces, who play the much-loved married couple, Jamie and Claire Fraser. They are in full costume and standing outside their homestead on Fraser’s Ridge.

In Outlander, the pair originally met in the Scottish highlands after Claire inadvertently traveled back through time to 1743. After many adventures, the pair now reside in the United States during the time of the American Revolutionary War.

While the image doesn’t give away any spoilers, it is still a heart-warming image that instantly delighted their fans.

Sam Heughan returns the favor with a hilarious Outlander selfie of his own

Not long after that image was shared, Heughan decided to include his own selfie, once again delighting his followers on Twitter.

While Balfe’s selfie was a sweet take on their time on set, Heughan’s shot was a cheeky look at their often hilarious antics while filming.

The image showed Heughan taking the selfie. Behind him is Balfe, who is wearing a gray dressing gown and holding what appeared to be a hot beverage. Using her free hand, Balfe leaned in and pushed Heughan to the side, grimacing slightly as she did so.

“No one asked for this either…. I certainly didn’t,” Heughan wrote in the caption.

The image appears to have been taken inside what might be one of the onsite trailers as plenty of modern-day wood paneling can be seen in the background.

Along with the series regulars, several new cast members have recently been announced for Season 6 of Outlander.

Mark Lewis Jones joins the cast as Tom Christie. Alexander Vlahos will portray his son, Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as Malva, his daughter. The arrival of this family will eventually create a terrible upheaval for the Frasers.

In addition to this, Season 7 of the hit historical drama season has been confirmed by Starz.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.