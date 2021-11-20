One Chicago ratings: Updated look at viewership numbers for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham and Christian Stolte as Mouch on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

One Chicago ratings continue to be very strong for new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

As a network, NBC is still dominating Wednesday nights, with three primetime dramas that bring in millions of viewers every week. And that happens whether it is a new episode or a repeat of an earlier one.

The bad news is that the One Chicago fall finales are coming up soon, which means that the final new episodes for the Fall 2021 television season are going to air far too soon for One Chicago fans.

Unfortunately, with the Winter Olympics coming up soon on NBC, the primetime schedule is going to shift quite a bit. That will mean sporadic new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. when 2022 rolls around.

Fall 2021 ratings for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Below is an updated look at the One Chicago ratings for each of the three shows. This takes into account the first eight episodes from Fall 2021 for each of the three shows. The numbers include the average total live viewers and the breakdown for viewers aged 18 to 49 years (the key demo that advertisers look at). These numbers don’t account for the millions of viewers who also watch the shows later on DVRs or through streaming.

Chicago Med Season 7 is averaging 6.772 million viewers per episode (0.76 in 18-49).

Chicago Fire Season 10 is averaging 7.106 million viewers per episode (0.80 in 18-49).

Chicago P.D. Season 9 is averaging 5.855 million viewers per episode (0.73 in 18-49).

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. fall finales

A lot of drama is coming up for each of the three One Chicago shows and there are quite a few unresolved storylines that will have to be addressed in the fall finales and winter premieres.

On the fall finale for Chicago Fire, we are finally going to see Stella Kidd return to Firehouse 51. Her reappearance definitely sets up some drama for how the show will deal with current Lieutenant Jason Pelham.

And on the next few episodes of Chicago P.D., we are going to learn how Voight, Halstead, and Upton are going to deal with the FBI getting very close to figuring out what happened with Roy Walton.

As for Chicago Med, there is still unresolved drama about the fate of Dr. Cooper, if Dr. Choi will ever return to full strength, and if Dr. Vanessa Taylor passed or failed that dramatic drug test.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.