Chicago Med: Fall finale, winter premiere, and new episode schedule

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med fall finale advertisements have begun at NBC and that means it’s a while before the next new episode of the hit medical drama.

During the last episode of the show, where we saw some Chicago Med drug test drama, a number of commercials aired about the One Chicago fall finale episodes.

And the end of that last episode had a lot of Chicago Med fans asking if Dr. Choi is leaving the show. He got hurt again during a procedure, raising questions about the future of actor Brian Tee on the Chicago Med cast.

Looking forward, though, it’s time to take an early gaze at the Chicago Med TV schedule and when One Chicago’s return date hits for the fall finales and for the winter premieres.

Chicago Med TV schedule for Fall 2021, Winter 2022

The Chicago Med fall finale arrives on Wednesday, December 8. Unfortunately, that’s also when the next new episode of the show arrives, giving Chicago Med fans a lot of time to anticipate what storylines could lead to cliffhangers this fall.

Until December 8 rolls around, there will be some repeat episodes showing, with the chance to re-watch the first eight episodes of Fall 2021 or for new viewers to catch up on everything that has happened in Chicago Med Season 7.

The really bad news is that the Chicago Med fall finale is also the last new episode of 2021. That’s when the winter hiatus for the show really begins.

When is the Chicago Med winter premiere?

It looks like the first new episode of Chicago Med for 2022 (Season 7, Episode 10) arrives on Wednesday, January 5. It means we will only get the one island episode in the month of December and then a long wait until the Chicago Med winter premiere debuts on January 5.

That’s not the only bad news here, though, as the Chicago Med TV schedule looks like it will be taking another break after that January 5 episode. The tentative NBC schedule has Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 11 debuting on Wednesday, February 23.

The reason that there are no new episodes in early February is that NBC is covering the 2022 Winter Olympics. Breaking it all down, Chicago Med fans will get one new December 2021 episode, one new January 2022 episode, and one new February 2022 episode. Then, more new content will arrive in March and we may get a lot of consecutive weeks of new episodes until the big Chicago Med Season 7 finale.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.