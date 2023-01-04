One Chicago is back with an exciting TV promo for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Eamonn Walker continues to star on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

A new One Chicago TV promo was released for the return of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

After the long winter hiatus, January 4 has finally arrived, and with it comes a new episode of each hit drama.

There are a lot of questions to be answered on the trio of shows, including who survived that explosion on the Chicago Fire fall finale.

We are also going to get a first look at how things will run at Chicago Med with a new boss in charge.

Wrapping up the night will be Chicago P.D. debuting a new character with ties to a key member of Intelligence.

Everything gets started at 8/7c on the night of Wednesday, January 4, and the new TV promo certainly helps create some great buzz.

NBC debuts new One Chicago TV spot

Below is the full One Chicago TV promo for the episodes coming out on January 4. It begins with clips from the new Chicago Med, which hint at a search and rescue taking place.

We also get a quick recap of the grenade exploding on Chicago Fire and then the fallout as Kelly Severide tries to rush inside and find out what happened with Stella Kidd and Sam Carver.

Wrapping things up, there is some footage of the new character as he is working a case with Dante Torres of Intelligence on Chicago P.D. Some intrigue surfaces with regard to how this detective does the job.

More news for One Chicago

A new actress has joined Chicago Med, and she will make her debut on the January 11 episode. For fans of holiday movies and soap operas, she is going to be immediately recognizable.

In an interesting twist, the Chicago Fire cast has also been joined by someone with a history in Christmas movies and soaps.

And in really exciting news for the world of One Chicago, the final Fall 2022 ratings came in for all of television, and the trio of Wednesday night dramas performed extremely well. That bodes well for getting renewal announcements in the near future.

To catch up or re-watch any of the earlier episodes from One Chicago this past fall, everything is available for streaming over on Peacock. That includes past seasons before some of the big stars moved on to other projects.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.