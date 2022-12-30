Chicago Med cast joined by soap star and Christmas movie vet

Jen Lilley on the red carpet for a Hallmark project. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The Chicago Med cast has added actress Jen Lilley for an upcoming episode of the show.

Jen is very well known in the world of soap operas, but also for her work on holiday films.

For years, Jen starred as Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives. She has received appearance credit in 464 episodes during her time on the show.

And before that, she was featured on 112 episodes of General Hospital as Maxie Jones.

More recently, Jen has been starring in a lot of holiday movies, including Snowkissed, B&B Merry, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, and USS Christmas.

Now, she will be featured on a 2023 episode of Chicago Med, with more details about her role to come out soon.

Who will Jen Lilley play on the Chicago Med cast?

According to the early information, Jen is going to play Jodie Dunner on Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 11.

The new episode is called It Is What It Is, Until It Isn’t and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, January 11.

“Marcel and Charles treat Lieu’s gym buddy; Maggie and Halstead help a robbery-homicide suspect; Asher and Archer use Med’s new opiate abuse AI program,” reads the early synopsis for the night.

More news from One Chicago

After the long winter hiatus, the One Chicago dramas are returning on the evening of Wednesday, January 4. It will have been nearly a month since any new episodes have aired on NBC, so fans are definitely looking forward to this day on the calendar.

Each of the shows has some drama to address, including that shocker at the end of the Chicago Med fall finale. It will lead to the show going in a new direction for the time being.

Actor Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, has moved on to other projects following the big wedding that just took place. Brian and Nicole Kidman star in a new show that will debut in the coming year.

There is also a lot of drama coming to Chicago Fire, especially with the storyline revolving around that villain.

And on the winter premiere for Chicago P.D., a new actor has joined the show, with his character coming from Ruzek’s past.

Previous episodes from Chicago Med Season 8 are available for streaming on Peacock. So far, the first nine episodes from the 2022-2023 television season have debuted.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.