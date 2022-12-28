Chicago P.D. cast adds a new face as mysterious character

Tom Lipinski as Borkowski on the Chicago P.D. set. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. cast features a new actor who is showing up in photos for Season 10, Episode 10.

There could be a number of changes ahead after what happened on the Chicago P.D. fall finale, and adding new characters just makes sense.

Actor Tom Lipinski is showing up as a character named Borkowski in images for the Chicago P.D. episode called This Job that will debut on January 4.

As we have already learned from the winter premiere synopsis, Borkowski is a detective and an old friend of Adam Ruzek.

The synopsis also teased that things are going to get complicated for Torres because Borkowski has a vastly different policing style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

How that all plays out will be interesting to see when the show returns from its long winter hiatus.

Who plays Borkowski on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Tom Lipinski has been in the business for a while, appearing on quite a few different television shows over the years.

Most recently, Tom was seen as Kevin McMahon on Snowpiercer for nine episodes. Before that, he played Cade on four episodes of Blindspot, Tim Dones on six episodes of Billions, and Trevor on 11 episodes of Suits.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Tom Lipinski as Borkowski, and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 10 continues

It’s time for Intelligence to get back to work and there are going to be some interesting stories coming out in the back half of Season 10.

Not too long ago, the showrunners teased whether or not we will see Sean O’Neal again. The son of the former chief, Sean is played by Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, and he definitely brought a lot to the show.

The return of Jesse Lee Soffer to the set of Chicago P.D. has also been addressed, though he will be back in a different role this time around. It will give the show an interesting perspective, even though it isn’t quite what fans of the show have been hoping to see.

Heading into the break, Chicago P.D. fans told NBC what they wanted for the holidays, and it’s not that surprising at all.

when they leave you out of the group pic 😪🤧



📸: @marinasqu pic.twitter.com/I31Mc2L9oq — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 19, 2022

To catch up previous episodes from Chicago P.D. Season 10, everything is available for streaming on Peacock. Going back to watch the fall finale a second time before the shows comes back might be a good idea due to content coming up down the road.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.