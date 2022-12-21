Chicago P.D. releases episode synopsis for winter premiere

Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. returns with its winter premiere on January 4, 2023.

This will be the first new episode following the long winter hiatus, and it also begins a new chapter for the show.

After that big character death on the fall finale, there is going to be a shift within the police department.

Intelligence could also be under a new microscope due to the investigation into Sean O’Neal.

Regarding the son of the chief, there will be a lasting impact on Detective Hailey Upton due to how Sean was able to see her pain.

Upton is likely heading down a darker path than before, especially with her husband (Detective Jay Halstead) now out of the equation. He was her rock at home and on the job.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 10 synopsis

Looking ahead, NBC has released the full synopsis for the next new episode of Chicago P.D.

Airing on January 4, this will serve as Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 10, and it will officially begin the second half of the television season.

“A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case. Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago P.D. episode called This Job.

More news from One Chicago

The showrunners teased whether or not we will see Sean O’Neal again, with the character surviving (just barely) at the end of the last episode.

They also addressed the return of Jesse Lee Soffer to the set of Chicago P.D., which should bring something new to the drama.

Within the world of One Chicago, there are some new faces that will be very active on Med and Fire when all of the shows return with new winter episodes.

A new doctor is in the house on Chicago Med, and she will be working very closely with Dr.Crockett Marcel due to the new boss that has taken over the hospital.

And Chicago Fire will have to deal with that huge cliffhanger from the fall finale, where four characters have been left in danger of being killed off.

Before the big winter premiere of Chicago P.D. arrives, there is still a lot of time to go back and re-watch previous episodes from Season 10. They are all available for streaming on Peacock, and the content includes the final episode for Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.