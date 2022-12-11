Chicago P.D. spoilers: Will Jefferson White (Sean O’Neal) appear on the show again?

Jefferson White as Sean O’Neal on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. spoilers have come out regarding the future of actor Jefferson White on the show.

White joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Sean O’Neal early in Season 10, ultimately bringing a new villain with whom Intelligence dealt

The dynamics of the character were quite intense, and having him be the son of the chief complicated the investigation in a very entertaining way for television.

On the Chicago P.D. fall finale, Intelligence finally gathered enough evidence to take down Sean, but his father was still impeding the investigation. This led to some very dramatic scenes between Hank Voight and Chief Patty O’Neal.

In the final moments of that episode, Voight and Detective Hailey Upton came upon the chief’s house and heard gunfire.

When they made it inside the house, Voight and Upton discovered that the chief had shot his son and then turned the gun on himself. But then, in a huge twist, it turned out that Sean was still alive.

Is Jefferson White still on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Showrunner Gwen Sigan was asked when Sean might be resurfacing on the show, and the answer reveals it will be a lot sooner than expected.

“It will be Episode 12. We’ll see Jefferson White again for another episode with Tracy,” Sigan told TV Insider.

The fall finale was Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 9, so we only have to wait for a few more episodes to see the return of this new villain. Based on the upcoming schedule, this means we could see the episode released as early as late January 2023.

The “Tracy” that was referenced in the response is Tracy Spiridakos, who has played Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. for years.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.