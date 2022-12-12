Chicago Med cast: A new doctor has arrived for January 2023

Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel) works closely with the new doctor on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast added a new doctor, and we already saw her pop up during the eventful fall finale.

On the last new episode of Chicago Med, we saw the introduction of OR 2.0. This was the brainchild of millionaire Jack Dayton (played by Sasha Roiz).

The first surgeon to try it out was Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), who ended up saving a terminal patient that Dr. Will Halstead was treating.

That was when Chicago Med fans met Dr. Petra Dupre, the lead programmer for the fancy new operating room.

Some problems arose during the surgery that Petra was able to help with, and she even apologized to Crockett for it later.

And now that the Gaffney Medical Center has a new guy in charge (Dayton), we could be seeing a lot of Petra when the show returns in January 2023.

Who plays Dr. Petra Dupre on the Chicago Med cast?

Actress Mishael Morgan has joined the Chicago Med cast, but fans of The Young and the Restless may already be very familiar with her work. On the soap, Mishael played Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair for 788 episodes over nearly ten years of work.

Mishael has also appeared on an episode each of several other shows, including Supernatural, Covert Affairs, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as a few small parts in films.

Taking to her social media account, Mishael shared some new photos from her big debut. She also revealed that her character would be recurring in the world of One Chicago.

