Chicago P.D. fans tell NBC what they want for the holidays

Jesse Lee Soffer played Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. fans have weighed in on what they want for this holiday season, and quite a few people are on the same page.

The Twitter account for NBC’s One Chicago page asked users to share what they want the squads to bring to a white elephant party.

For anyone who doesn’t know what a white elephant party entails, it typically involves each person bringing a gift, which is then randomly assigned (or chosen) by other attendees. That person also receives a gift that someone else brought.

The page gave some examples, including Christopher Herrmann from Chicago Fire providing free drinks from Molly’s, Sharon Goodwin from Chicago Med sharing a cozy scarf, and Kevin Atwater from Chicago P.D. giving a gift card from his favorite deep dish restaurant.

There was also a karaoke microphone from Chicago P.D.’s Trudy Platt, a journal from Chicago Med’s Maggie Lockwood, and a board game from Chicago Fire’s Sylvie Brett.

Users may have been expected to choose one of the options that were presented, but a lot of Chicago P.D. fans went off-book.

What do Chicago P.D. fans want for the holidays?

A lot of the Chicago P.D. fans that responded to the question want Jay Halstead back. Played by actor Jesse Lee Soffer, the character left the show earlier in Season 10, but people want him back immediately.

This fan below considers Halstead to be their legend and king.

Another Chicago P.D. fan said that they really want to see UpStead together again. That’s the couple name for Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

One fan acted like they were surprised that anyone would even have to ask them that question.

Finally, we have a fan who not only wants Halstead back but she wants him to take over Intelligence.

More to come on Chicago P.D. Season 10

The synopsis for the Chicago P.D. winter premiere has been released, giving us a look at what’s to come when the show returns from its long winter hiatus.

Following that big character death on the Chicago P.D. fall finale, there is likely to be a lot of drama surrounding the police department and how Intelligence can do its work in the back half of Season 10.

Additionally, the showrunners revealed whether or not Sean O’Neal will return after Intelligence took him down. Played by Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, he presented a dramatic adversary for the team and also someone who saw through Upton’s self-preservation act.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10./9c on NBC.