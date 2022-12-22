Chicago Med star Brian Tee plays Nicole Kidman’s husband in new show

Brian Tree played Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med star Brian Tee is featured alongside Nicole Kidman in a new show that arrives soon.

As One Chicago fans know, Brian played Dr. Ethan Choi for years, but he eventually found happiness by marrying April Sexton.

During the Chicago Med fall finale episode, Ethan and April left the hospital to open a private medical service.

Now, though, television fans will be able to see Brian in a new show, which just wrapped up filming for Amazon Video.

Based on the 2016 novel called The Expatriates, which Janice Y. K. Lee wrote, it follows the lives of a close-knit expatriate community.

The term expatriate is often used to describe someone who works and resides outside their native country.

Within the cast of Expats, the tandem of Nicole and Brian play Margaret and Clarke. Additional co-stars include Ji-young Yoo as Mercy, Jack Huston as David Starr, Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, and Flora Chan as Olive.

Nicole Kidman celebrates with Brian Tee

“That’s a wrap on #Expats! So lucky to work with such a darling and inspired director @ThumbeLulu and alongside a brilliant cast & crew, including my on-screen husband @Brian_Tee,” Nicole Kidman wrote as the caption of her latest Instagram post.

“Thank you everyone! Excited for you to see what we have created 💕,” Nicole wrapped up her caption for the post, which also featured a photo of herself, Brian, and director Lulu Wang celebrating that they were done filming.

Chicago Med Season 8 continues

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 8 begin airing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. This will serve as the show’s winter premiere, and it will move the program in a new direction since the hospital has a new boss.

And speaking of former stars from the show, Torrey DeVitto has a new Christmas movie that debuted on Hallmark this winter. For several years, Torrey was featured as Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast.

With a new boss in charge (Jack Dayton), we will see a lot more of his right-hand woman, as she will be working with Dr. Crockett Marcel in OR 2.0 for the time being. We saw her briefly during the fall finale, and she is back for more episodes this winter.

To go back and watch some of the great past episodes of Chicago Med that featured Brian Tee and Torrey DeVitto, they are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and Expats arrives in 2023 on Amazon Video.