Chicago Med star debuts a new Christmas movie

Actress Torrey DeVitto looks good on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Chicago Med alum Torrey DeVitto is starring in a new Christmas movie that has arrived this year.

Called T’was the Night Before Christmas, the film features Torrey as a former actress who has to take charge of a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production.

This is a new Hallmark Channel film for Christmas 2022, and it is already available for viewing through various OnDemand functions.

Below is a sneak peek from the film, where we get to see Torrey in action as her new character, Madison Rush.

For years, Torrey starred on the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Natalie Manning, often sharing the screen with Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss).

Dr. Manning got into a lot of trouble when she stole medication from a drug trial to help out her ailing mother, marking the end of her time at Med.

Torrey DeVitto stars in T’was the Night Before Christmas

T’was the Night Before Christmas is a new Hallmark film that also stars Zane Holtz as Connor Avery, Amanda Barker as Edna Prescott, and Tanisha Thammavongsa as Hayley.

The full trailer for the new film hints that romance may be in store for Torrey’s character.

More news about Chicago Med

A lot just happened on the Season 8 Chicago Med fall finale, with characters leaving, the new OR 2.0 getting introduced, and a huge cliffhanger that will have a big impact on future episodes.

Moving forward, a new actress has joined the cast, and she is very recognizable from the world of soap operas. She will get a big chance to shine on Med with the exit of main character, Dr. Ethan Choi.

But regarding Dr. Choi’s exit, we will see the return of actor Brian Tee in a new role. It will be interesting to see what he can do with his new job within One Chicago.

Elsewhere in the world of One Chicago, there has also been a big casting addition to Chicago Fire that will take place in a new episode later in Season 11.

For Chicago Med fans who want to go back and watch episodes of the show that featured Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning, they are all available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also a great way to catch up on the current season before the new episodes arrive in January 2023.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.