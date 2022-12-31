Chicago Fire Season 11 recap: Death, destruction, and a villain

Taylor Kinney as a cold Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 11 resumes airing new episodes soon, so it is time to take a look back at what has already transpired this past fall.

The season premiere began with Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide still on their honeymoon, but mysterious men were descending upon their cabin.

Two killers linked to the drug ring that Severide had helped Detective Pryma take down in Season 10 were there to enact some revenge on the couple.

Luckily, the firefighters were able to hold their own until the police arrived to help. A time jump then took place, giving the couple enough time to cope with what had happened.

Paramedic Violet Mikami and Chief Evan Hawkins got back together, and their relationship was stronger than ever. That happiness would be short-lived, though, as Hawkins died during a rescue at a movie theater when a wall came down on him.

Violet went into mourning for a while but was able to snap out of her sadness when Severide sat down and talked to her about losing Leslie Shay many years prior.

Sam Carver joins Firehouse 51

One of the overarching stories of Chicago Fire Season 11 has been the addition of actor Jake Lockett as firefighter Sam Carver. Kidd and Carver went to the academy together, and there is a mysterious backstory that is still waiting to be told.

Carver doesn’t like to be told what to do, and if he survives the Chicago Fire Season 11 fall finale, then he could be an integral part of upcoming episodes.

In that fall finale, disgraced paramedic Emma Jacobs returned as the villain of Chicago Fire. Emma now has a job at the Internal Affairs Division, meaning she can investigate people on the job. She already investigated Carver’s actions on a call but cleared him.

Emma’s intentions were teased by the Chicago Fire showrunners, so we haven’t seen the last of her yet.

Chicago Fire fall finale cliffhanger

In Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 9, Carver and Kidd went into a house to try to save Det. Pryma. He had been shot by a rocket-propelled grenade, and it was still embedded in his leg.

The firefighters and a bomb tech were able to get the grenade out of Pryma, but as it was being walked away, the grenade armed itself and then went off.

A huge explosion went through the house, with Severide watching in dismay from the outside. The fates of everyone inside were left up in the air as the show went into its winter hiatus.

This all tracked back to a case that Severide begrudgingly decided to help Pryma with, leading to Kidd being placed in harm’s way again.

More Chicago Fire news and notes

In other storylines from Chicago Fire Season 11, Sylvie Brett has started dating someone new, Blake Gallo was sleeping with Christopher Herrmann’s niece, Mouch fixed up a motorcycle for himself and Trudy Platt, and Chief Boden worried he hasn’t been there enough for his son.

Kidd is also showing an interest in arson investigation, Firehouse 51 hosted a haunted house, and Cruz officially adopted Javi with his wife.

There are more stories to come in Chicago Fire Season 11, and the show also added a new actress to the cast.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.