Chicago Med cast changes: Big changes in Season 8

Jessy Schram returned to the Chicago Med cast as a primary character. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The Chicago Med cast has already seen a lot of changes during Season 8, with several important doctors leaving the building.

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that the Chicago Med cast has become a revolving door with all of the new faces.

Early in Season 8, we learned that Guy Lockard would stop playing Dr. Dylan Scott, and that actress Sarah Rafferty was done playing Dr. Pamela Blake.

Dr. Scott had become an important part of the ED due to his background in the police department, and Dr. Blake was training Dr. Crockett Marcel to be an awesome transplant surgeon.

The characters remain alive and well in the world of One Chicago, so the door is open for eventual returns, but both have moved on to other jobs.

Losing two main characters right away certainly changed the trajectory of how Chicago Med Season 8 would play out.

More Chicago Med cast exits

In more recent episodes of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper ended her run as Dr. Vanessa Taylor, Brian Tee ushered Dr. Ethan Choi out the door, and Yaya DaCosta returned to give Nurse April Sexton a proper sendoff.

Dr. Taylor is working in The Philippines now, while newly married couple Ethan and April are running a clinic of their own in Chicago. The characters are likely gone for good, but they remain alive and the door is also open for them to have guest-starring appearances later.

The new faces of Chicago Med

Devin Kawaoka as Kai Tanaka-Reed and Conor Perkins as Zach Hudgins are the two new interns wandering the halls of Med. Tanaka-Reed is very competent and possibly overconfident, while Zach is learning on the job and eager to do so.

Actor Ivan Shaw was also recently introduced, and he plays Dr. Justin Lieu, a first-year resident at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. He is a bit older than other residents, but he makes up for it with his calm demeanor on the job.

Wealthy businessman Jack Dayton (played by Sasha Roiz) started out as someone funding things at Med after Dr. Marcel saved him from a train accident, but then Dayton bought a controlling stake in the fall finale.

And thanks to that storyline, actress Mishael Morgan has joined the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Petra Dupre.

Soon, fans of the show will also see a new soap opera actress joining the show for Season 8.

To go back and watch all of these cast exits and new introductions taking place, all episodes from Chicago Med Season 8 are available for streaming on Peacock.

Following the long winter hiatus, the world of One Chicago gets started again on January 4.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.