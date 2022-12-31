Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. leading the way in TV ratings

Actress Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. continue to be the ratings darlings at NBC.

And Chicago Med Season 8 hasn’t been too shabby, either.

In the final numbers for Fall 2022, the One Chicago shows rank as three of the four most-watched programs on all of NBC.

At the top of the list is Sunday Night Football, which drew an estimated 18.1 million viewers per week, which was ahead of any comedy, drama, or reality show on all of the networks.

But rolling in second was Chicago Fire with an estimated 9.4 million viewers per episode, followed by Chicago Med at 8.7 million, and then Chicago P.D. at 8.5 million.

Those are the numbers for new episodes, but repeat episodes also tend to win their respective timeslots on Wednesday nights, even if the numbers take a hit overall.

Examining the key demographics at One Chicago

The key demo for television is viewers aged 18-49, which tend to be the big spenders that advertisers are focusing on with those commercials.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. notched a 1.1 rating, while Chicago Med came in at 0.9. Those numbers for Fire and P.D. are better than any program on CBS or ABC, showing just how well the One Chicago dramas continue to do.

According to TV Line, the numbers for Fire and P.D. put the shows in a four-way tie for the top entertainment program on television.

As NBC debates whether or not to renew the trio of Chicago-based dramas, these numbers all seem to point in the right direction.

recognize any of these holly jolly 📺 stars, chi hards? 👀 pic.twitter.com/h5r94MovCa — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 22, 2022

More to come from Med, Fire, and P.D.

Following the long winter hiatus, the One Chicago shows return with new episodes beginning on Wednesday, January 4.

The showrunners have teased what’s to come on Chicago Fire, where the drama is coming off a very dramatic cliffhanger in the fall finale.

And a new actor has joined the Chicago P.D. cast, with his debut coming during the winter premiere episode. The character has ties to Ruzek’s past, so there is likely some baggage that Intelligence will have to deal with.

As for the return of Chicago Med, the hospital is under new management now, so it could shift how things are done when the show comes back. The synopsis for the Chicago Med winter premiere hints at the first new stories that will be told.

All episodes from the One Chicago shows from Fall 2022 are available for streaming on Peacock, as are past seasons of the NBC dramas.

Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.