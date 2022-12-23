Chicago Med returns with winter premiere and a new boss

Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead on the Chicago Med 2023 winter premiere. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

A new Chicago Med synopsis has been released for the winter premiere, giving fans an early look at what’s going to take place on that big night.

This new episode is called A Little Change Might Do You Some Good, and it is a heavy reference to what took place in the fall finale.

After Ethan Choi and April Sexton got married, the lawyer for Med got a phone call that he quickly relayed to Sharon Goodwin.

It turns out that Jack Dayton, the billionaire who had been helping out the hospital, had purchased a controlling stake, thus making him everyone’s new boss.

It appears that Dayton did not take kindly to Dr. Crockett Marcel questioning him while trying to perform surgery in the fancy new operating room and that Dayton is going to make sure it cannot happen again.

Now, things at the hospital could change quite a bit, especially behind the scenes and when it comes to Goodwin being able to do her job the right way.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 10 synopsis

“Charles and Nellie help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson. Will treats a high school swimmer with a heart condition,” begins the synopsis for the winter premiere of Chicago Med.

“Crockett considers using the O.R. 2.0 for surgery. Hannah and Dr. Justin Lieu search for a patient’s missing pregnant wife in the woods,” concludes the synopsis for that new episode.

It certainly sounds like there is going to be a lot going on during the first new episode after the long winter hiatus.

Chicago Med news and notes

Even though actor Brian Tee has left the show, he is on to other projects. Brian stars with Nicole Kidman on a new show that will be debuting on Amazon soon.

There is also a new actress on the Chicago Med cast who is going to get a lot of screen time thanks to Dayton taking over the hospital. It remains to be seen whether she will be a friend or a foe.

There is also a wait to find out if Chicago Med Season 9 is going to get picked up by NBC, but it seems like just a matter of time until the network makes an announcement.

As a reminder, the Chicago Med winter premiere airs on Wednesday, January 4. That’s the same night that Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. also return with new episodes.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.