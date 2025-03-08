NCIS schedule: When is the next new episode?

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15, will be the next new episode.

But fans will have to wait a while until it debuts.

A new episode arrived on Monday, March 3, with a woman showing interest in Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, actress Erinn Hayes joined the NCIS cast as Wendy Hill.

Jimmy’s new neighbor expressed interest in him during an HOA meeting.

Later, the team suspected Wendy of being a criminal and burst in while she was making out with Jimmy.

She turns out to be innocent, but Jimmy enjoys having another woman showing interest in him.

The episode was called Close to Home, and Victoria Palmer, Jimmy’s daughter, also returned for the big night.

Below is a scene featuring Jimmy, Victoria, and Agent Jessica Knight from the March 3 episode.

A break in the action at NCIS Season 22

A long NCIS hiatus has begun at CBS.

There is no new episode on March 10 as a special featuring Ringo Starr and his friends takes over primetime.

A two-hour special called Ringo & Friends at the Ryman airs at 8/7c on Monday, March 10. It features Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, and many others joining the former Beatles star at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

March 17 also features an older episode, so fans must settle in until later.

NCIS: Origins episodes on March 10 and March 17 are also repeats. The NCIS prequel is on an extended first-season hiatus.

When is the next new episode for NCIS Season 22?

NCIS returns with a new episode on Monday, March 24. It is called Moonlight.

It’s always disappointing when our favorite shows take breaks, but there aren’t enough episodes to air a new one every week.

During the down time, viewers can watch older episodes through streaming services like Paramount+ and Netflix.

Who is on the NCIS Season 22 cast?

The NCIS Season 22 features Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, Kasie Hines as forensic scientist Diona Reasonover, and Gary Cole as Agent Alden Parker.

