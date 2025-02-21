NCIS: Sydney Season 3 gets early order from CBS

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 is on the way!

CBS announced the exciting news and revealed that nine more shows were picked up for next year.

This was a surprising revelation. NCIS: Sydney Season 2 recently debuted on Friday nights.

We are only a few episodes into the new season, but CBS felt confident in a renewal way ahead of time.

The new spin-off show debuted last year and is filmed entirely in Australia.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

NCIS: Sydney focuses on a joint task force between U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). They work on international cases that surface Down Under.

The special team is led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 renewal announcement

CBS released a statement from Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and the names of the nine shows that get new seasons.

Tracker, George & Mandy’s First Marriage, Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Fire Country, and Ghosts were on the list.

NCIS and NCIS: Origins were also renewed, meaning CBS greenlit all three NCISVerse shows for another year.

This will be NCIS Season 23 and NCIS: Origins Season 2, slated to arrive in Fall 2025.

“These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season,” Amy Reisenbach stated.

A press release added that NCIS: Sydney is estimated to deliver seven million viewers during its live plus 35 days of viewing, based on its series premiere live plus seven days of viewing estimates. These estimates are great numbers for a Friday night drama.

Viewers can catch up on NCIS: Sydney Season 2

New episodes of NCIS: Sydney air on Friday nights at 8/7c on CBS. The third episode from Season 2 arrives on February 21, with more new episodes coming this winter and spring.

The first few episodes of the season are already streaming on Paramount+. Fans can use the service to catch up on the season or watch the episodes as they roll out in the coming weeks.

More news from the NCISVerse

NCIS: Origins is on an extended hiatus, but more episodes will debut later this year.

A True Blood star has joined the NCIS: Origins cast. She adds something fresh to the show as it heads toward a season finale for the first time.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Sydney are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney airs Friday at 8/7c on CBS.