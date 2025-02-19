NCIS: Origins episode schedule could frustrate fans

The NCIS: Origins episode schedule provides some bad news for fans.

CBS viewers have noted that no new episode was broadcast on Monday, February 17.

To make matters worse, CBS didn’t indicate when its hit show would return with new episodes.

NCIS: Origins is a prequel show telling stories from the early days of NIS (before it became NCIS).

Younger versions of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mike Franks lead the show, but many additional characters have made appearances.

As opposed to the lighter feel of the various other NCIS dramas, Origins has a dark tone mirroring what Gibbs was going through.

NCIS: Origins upcoming episode schedule at CBS

Despite NCIS returning with a new episode on February 24, the hiatus for NCIS: Origins continues. And it goes much further than that.

There are no new episodes of NCIS: Origins on March 3 or March 10, either. Rather than a simple one-week break before new content, CBS has an intentional break in the schedule.

As Monsters and Critics has previously noted, there are only 18 episodes for NCIS: Origins Season 1. It means there aren’t enough episodes to air a new one each week.

Instead, CBS has to build breaks into the schedule, which unfortunately means no more new installments this winter.

When is the NCIS: Origins return date this spring?

Hopefully, Monday, March 17, features a new NCIS: Origins episode, but we may have to wait and see.

At least Paramount+ has the first 13 episodes available for streaming. That way, fans can re-watch some of the more interesting episodes or catch up on anything they might have missed.

Stay tuned, as we will share the details for NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14, as soon as CBS shares the information.

During the downtime, fans can also check out NCIS: Sydney. A new season is airing Friday nights at 8/7c, with already-aired episodes streaming online.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.