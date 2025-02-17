When is the new episode of NCIS for Season 22?

NCIS fans may be disappointed to learn that there is no new episode on Monday, February 17.

CBS is giving the NCIS dramas a Monday night break, and there will be no new NCIS: Origins episode airing either.

President’s Day will feature a repeat episode of NCIS at 9/8c and then an episode of Watson in the NCIS: Origins time slot at 10/9c.

There aren’t enough episodes to air a new one every week, so breaks like this have become the custom for network television.

Fear not, though, as (many) more new NCIS episodes will air this winter and spring on CBS.

Fans can stream the first 12 episodes from this season on Paramount+ in the downtime.

When is the new episode of NCIS Season 22?

It’s a short wait for the next new NCIS episode.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 13 debuts on Monday, February 24.

The new installment is called Bad Blood, but CBS hasn’t released the full synopsis yet.

Could viewers be surprised by new storylines? Stay tuned!

Luckily, CBS did roll out a promo for the February 24 NCIS episode.

“He knows we’re coming for him,” Agent Alden Parker states at the beginning of the promo.

We get a few quick snippets from the episode but nothing about the plot, who they are chasing, and what Dr. Jimmy Palmer figured out.

Three NCIS dramas on CBS

CBS has returned to airing three NCIS shows each week in primetime.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c, NCIS: Origins airs Mondays at 10/9c, and NCIS: Sydney airs Friday at 8/7c.

This is the first season of NCIS: Origins and the network only ordered 18 episodes. It means we are getting closer to the season finale than many fans would prefer.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 recently arrived, telling more stories about the team in Australia. New viewers can stream the first season on Paramount+.

Soon, another new spin-off will debut on Paramount+, with filming continuing on NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The new show focuses on former agents Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David. A start date will be announced later.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

