NCIS: Origins hiatus: Why is there no new episode this week?

The first season of NCIS: Origins is doing well on Monday nights.

A prequel series, NCIS: Origins, tells stories from when Leroy Jethro Gibbs started working for NIS.

The show has various characters from Gibbs’ past, including best friend Mike Franks.

It’s possible that the success of the first season could lead to a renewal from CBS, but an official announcement is likely months away.

Having a cushy time slot behind NCIS Season 22 episodes has helped Origins, but its darker tones have been a turn-off to some viewers.

Could the tone of the show shift if there is an NCIS: Origins Season 2? Stay tuned.

Is the NCIS: Origins episode new this week?

NCIS: Origins is taking a break from airing new content on Monday, February 17.

There is no new episode for President’s Day, so viewers can continue enjoying the three-day weekend without worrying about the primetime shows.

CBS is showing repeat episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Origins on Monday night.

CBS selected NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 6 for the 10/9c time slot. The episode is called Incognito, and it debuted on November 11.

This particular episode had Gibbs go undercover for the first time with Lala as NIS worked the case of a dead Navy seaman who may have been sharing top-secret intel; it posed a threat to national security. Lala also struggled with an unexpected development in her personal life.

More bad news for NCIS: Origins fans

There is also no new episode of NCIS: Origins on Monday, February 24. The 10/9c time slot will be filled with an episode of the new CBS show, Watson.

There are no new episodes of NCIS: Origins for the rest of February. That’s a sad revelation for anyone who has fallen in love with the show.

Why is NCIS: Origins taking a break?

There are only 18 episodes for NCIS: Origins Season 1. Typically, a show receives around 22 to 24 episodes for a full season, but CBS only ordered 18 episodes for the Origins first season.

A lack of new upcoming episodes means breaks in the schedule. Fans will have to be patient until it returns. We only have five new episodes left in the season this spring.

How can you stream episodes of NCIS: Origins?

All previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides all episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.