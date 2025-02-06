Chicago Med cast adds guest star from NCIS: New Orleans, The Shield

The Chicago Med cast introduced a new face during Season 10, Episode 12.

The February 5 episode was titled In the Wake, and much of the night focused on the overworked nurses.

Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) gets asked to take on added responsibilities as Nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) tries to balance the workload.

But Doris makes a huge mistake when she gives a young girl morphine that was intended for another patient.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) works to save the girl as Doris retreats to a supply closet, where Maggie later finds her crying.

Maggie feels responsible because Doris previously told her she was juggling too many tasks. She seeks to save Doris’ job and says that if Doris goes, so does she.

Lenox backs off wanting Doris fired when Maggie sticks out her neck and agrees to help find resources for the overworked nurses.

CCH Pounder joins the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Eleanor Hess

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) is working on her recovery from being stabbed earlier this season. She nearly died and is seeing a new doctor to help her deal with the mental aspect of her recovery.

Actress CCH Pounder guest-starred as Dr. Eleanor Hess in the new Chicago Med episode. She is the perfect addition to the Chicago Med cast because she can hold a scene with Merkerson.

The duo ate up the screen, and hopefully, Chicago Med fans will see them together in future episodes.

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin and CCH Pounder as Dr. Eleanor Hess on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

CCH Pounder starred as Dr. Loretta Wade on NCIS: New Orleans, Tyne Patterson on Sons of Anarchy, Detective Claudette Wyms on The Shield, and Dr. Angela Hicks on ER.

She has also starred on many other television shows and in hit moves over the years, including Betha in RoboCop 3 and Mo’at in Avatar.

The Chicago Med cast for Season 10, Episode 12 featured guest stars Beth Lacke as Dr. Margo Collins, Alyssa Goss as Vivian Corrigan, Eric C. Lynch as William Tompkins, and Maya Keane as Penny Nelson.

