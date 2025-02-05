Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. take a short break at NBC

NBC has a short break on the schedule this month.

The shows are taking some time off after the new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes on February 5.

Luckily, it appears that it’s just a one-week hole in the schedule, with no new episodes scheduled for Wednesday, February 12.

NBC plans to air repeat episodes from this fall on that night, breaking up the run of consecutive weeks with new content.

February 12 has a familiar face returning to the ED to work with Dr. Charles, Fire has Violet risking her job to deliver a baby on a call, and P.D. gets assistance from ASA Chapman during an intense investigation.

It may disappoint fans that there is a lull in the schedule so soon after the epic crossover, but that’s how it goes with primetime television.

When does One Chicago return with new episodes?

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return with new episodes on Wednesday, February 19.

The crews jump right back into action after the week off. The episode titles have also been revealed.

Chicago Med on February 19 is called Take a Look in the Mirror, Chicago Fire is called Born of Fire, and Chicago P.D. is called Street Jesus.

We will share TV promos from those upcoming episodes when they are released.

One Chicago fans loved the crossover event

The January 29 crossover was a huge success. Fans were glued to the television as Med, Fire, and P.D. casts intermingled for three hours. The showrunners may have to get another one on the schedule for the 2025-2026 television season.

We are also awaiting word on renewal news for the hit dramas. The Wednesday night ratings are still strong, suggesting it could be an easy decision ahead for NBC. Stay tuned!

Previous Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes are streaming on Peacock, including the January 29 crossover.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.