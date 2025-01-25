Chicago P.D. spoilers: Patrick John Flueger reveals Burzek wedding date

Series star Patrick John Flueger has revealed some fun Chicago P.D. spoilers.

Flueger plays Officer Adam Ruzek on the Chicago P.D. cast.

Ruzek has been an important character in the show for 12 seasons.

Recent seasons have focused on the family dynamic between Ruzek, Detective Kim Burgess, and their daughter Makayla.

And the worst-kept secret in the One Chicago universe is that a Burzek wedding is coming.

We have some new details about the Burgess-Ruzek wedding and when it should happen.

Chicago P.D. spoilers about the Burzek wedding

Patrick John Flueger revealed some key information about the upcoming Burzek wedding.

“I heard it’s going to happen in the finale,” Flueger told TVLine.

That’s right, fans, we can expect to see the long-awaited wedding during the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale.

As for when that episode will arrive, don’t expect it until late Spring 2025. If we had to guess, we would place the Chicago P.D. season finale in May.

Many new episodes remain this winter and spring, including the huge One Chicago crossover on January 29.

“I’m touched that they think that it’s worth ending the season with it, but I don’t know how it’s going to go,” Flueger added in his interview.

“I don’t know what the story is. I’ve always been fascinated to see how they do an episode of Chicago P.D. and have a proper wedding with all of the corn and cheese that that deserves,” he elaborated.

Important episodes ahead for Ruzek

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10 featured the return of Bob Ruzek (played by Jack Coleman).

Bob was a sergeant in the 26th District of the Chicago Police Department and is Officer Adam Ruzek’s father.

Bob re-surfaced during the January 22 episode, showcasing memory loss and other symptoms. He eventually admitted to suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Some difficult days are ahead for Bob and his family, so we should see more of him in upcoming episodes. Hopefully, he is on hand for the wedding to close out the season.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Marina Squerciati recently had a baby. She is the actress who plays Burgess and missed the first two episodes of the season. Now we know why!

Here is footage from the One Chicago crossover. It will be a huge event for Med, Fire, and P.D. fans.

Chicago P.D. fans are also worried about Trudy Platt. Amy Morton has played Trudy for years, but the character is in danger during the crossover event.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.