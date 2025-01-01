Chicago P.D. star reveals she recently had a baby and it’s why she missed several episodes

Chicago P.D. actress Marina Squerciati just made a huge announcement on social media.

Reminiscing about 2024 on New Year’s Eve, Marina revealed something she had kept under wraps for many months.

Marina says that she recently gave birth to another baby this year and that it’s why she wasn’t in the first two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Many Chicago P.D. fans were shocked that Officer Kim Burgess wasn’t in the season premiere.

Burgess was attending a work conference that kept her off-screen for the first two weeks.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“She said the conference is good; learning a lot,” Officer Adam Ruzek said during the season premiere. “She’s disturbed by our caseload, so she’s thinking about coming back early.”

After those opening episodes, Burgess was back with Intelligence, and the character has even been promoted to detective.

Marina Squerciati reveals she had another baby

“2024 was a BIG year for me, literally,” Marina Squerciati wrote on Instagram.

“I thought I handled being a pregnant working mom with grace—swipe to see my daughter’s very different take (look at the face she’s drawn for me),” the Chicago P.D. star added.

This is amazing news from the veteran actress, making her the mother of two kids.

She kept the secret for a long time, even though it was something that some Chicago P.D. fans had guessed about on social media.

“PS. THIS was the real reason I wasn’t in the first two episodes of #ChicagoPD, I was having a baby. Have a great NYE, friends!” Marina added to her post. She then posted a series of hashtags celebrating the big life moment.

Marina also shared a pregnancy photo and showed off her baby belly.

Marina also celebrated in her Instagram Stories and posted about having “two dragons” in her life.

“2024 made me the Mother of TWO Dragons!” she wrote with Game of Thrones music playing in the background.

Marina Squerciati is having fun sharing her big news. Pic credit: @marinasqu/Instagram

More news from the One Chicago shows

Here are the Chicago P.D. episodes scheduled for January. The hit NBC drama has many new installments slated for 2025.

Jesse Lee Soffer created some Chicago P.D. rumors about a return. He used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the show but hasn’t ruled out a guest appearance for a big upcoming event.

A behind-the-scenes stunt from the One Chicago crossover was teased. The big event with Med, Fire, and P.D. is coming to NBC this winter, as the shows join for one extensive storyline.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.