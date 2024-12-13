Chicago P.D. schedule: Winter premiere and January episodes

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes in less than a month and fans have already had enough of the winter hiatus.

The great news is that a One Chicago crossover event is on the horizon, adding to the intrigue for the January 2025 episodes.

The fall episodes had a small cliffhanger, but no characters were in peril when Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 8 ended.

Peacock is also streaming the first eight episodes of the season in case Chicago P.D. fans need to catch up during the downtime. The ending sequence from Penance should be rewatched due to the message the new boss gave to Voight.

The Chicago P.D. winter premiere arrives on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The new episode airs at 10/9c, following the winter premieres of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Are there consequences ahead for the illegal relationship Officer Dante Torres had with Gloria Perez? Newly minted Detective Kim Burgess also knew about that relationship, and it is weighing her down.

Chicago P.D. episodes scheduled for January 2025

Below is the breakdown of Chicago P.D. episodes debuting in January 2025.

Intelligence returns to action on January 8, and it’s a streak of four straight weeks with new content.

Everything leads to the huge One Chicago crossover event on January 29. The three shows will deal with a single event that strikes Chicago.

Viewers of all three shows should take note of the January 29 schedule. The night begins with a new Chicago Fire episode before flowing into Chicago Med. On a typical night, Med would open the NBC lineup, but Fire has a call on January 29 that leads to the crossover.

January 8: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9 (winter premiere) at 10/9c.

January 15: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10 at 10/9c.

January 22: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 11 at 10/9c.

January 29: Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 12 (crossover event) at 10/9c.

Here are the early details about the One Chicago crossover. This is the first crossover event on NBC in a few years. Expect it to be heavily promoted as the air date approaches.

