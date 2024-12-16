Chicago P.D. star shares behind-the-scenes stunt from crossover

Filming for the One Chicago crossover episodes happened over the past few weeks.

Later this winter, a huge crossover between Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire will hit NBC.

One event will force the teams from each show to interact and deal with what has happened in an office building.

A massive explosion will lead to three hours of excitement during the NBC primetime hours.

The One Chicago crossover episodes arrive on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

January 29 will be an exciting night for viewers, and NBC should begin heavily advertising the event as it draws closer.

Behind the scenes of the One Chicago crossover event

Below is an Instagram post from actress Marina Squerciati. Marina plays Detective Kim Burgess in the hit police drama, with her character recently getting promoted.

Marina was recently on set to perform part of a stunt on some Chicago rooftops. Her stunt double was also there to do some heavy lifting, and Marina joked about it on social media.

“That’s her ONLY job. #protectMarina,” began the caption for Marina’s post.

The video shows many folks from the Chicago P.D. cast and crew as they film something for the crossover event.

Marina also shared another Instagram post as she filmed part of the One Chicago crossover with the Chicago Med cast.

“The secret’s out…we are filming an EPIC crossover #onechicago! (The secret’s ALSO out that I’m terrible at selfies),” Marina captioned the post.

She also tagged the trio of Chicago Med cast members in the photo (Luke Mitchell, Jessy Schram, and Sarah Ramos).

One more post from Marina shows her keeping warm and hydrated with fellow Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins. He plays Officer Kevin Atwater.

“Slamming sodas on a Monday after a holiday weekend to survive,” she wrote.

More news from the One Chicago shows

