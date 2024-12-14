Chicago P.D. rumors: Will Halstead attend Burzek wedding?

Chicago P.D. rumors about the upcoming wedding between Detective Kim Burgess and Officer Adam Ruzek have floated around for a while.

An interesting one has now been addressed, and it pertains to a former star possibly returning to the show for that wedding.

Burgess and Ruzek (Burzek) are engaged, and a wedding may be in the cards later in Season 12.

Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger have played the roles since Season 1, making them two of the longest-tenured folks on the show.

Burzek also has an adopted daughter (Makayla Ward Burgess). Ramona Edith Williams plays Makayla.

It’s easy to assume that the current Intelligence team will attend that wedding, but who else from their pasts might get an invite?

Jesse Lee Soffer addresses Jay Halstead attending the Burzek wedding

Jesse Lee Soffer now plays Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell on the FBI: International cast.

Being on another show produced by Dick Wolf made it easy for Jesse to address a possible Chicago P.D. return.

“You know, that’s a really smart question,” Jesse told TV Line when he was asked about Halstead attending the Burzek wedding.

“I didn’t ask, but I imagine that [my FBI: International role] doesn’t preclude that,” Jesse added.

“I would hope that it doesn’t, because, obviously, Wolf is such a huge production company with so many shows, and I feel very fortunate to get to play two main characters on two of those shows. So never say never!” Jesse elaborated to TV Line.

It sounds like Jesse would be interested in a return to Chicago P.D. for the big event, but maybe he is just teasing fans about that interest.

Halstead is alive and well in the One Chicago universe, and so is Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos). Having the formerly married couple (on the show) return for the wedding could be lots of fun. It could also give viewers some additional closure on their storylines.

We hope the story becomes more than a rumor as the wedding approaches.

Who else do you think should attend the Ruzek-Burgess wedding? Leave us a comment below!

Halstead will always lead with his heart. pic.twitter.com/BM15h2hTKk — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) March 6, 2020

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.