One Chicago crossover update: ‘People are going to be so thrilled’ raves Chicago Med star

NBC and the stars of the shows have presented One Chicago crossover updates.

The network has been jumbling up the schedule lately, including postponing a week of episodes for President Joe Biden’s speech on January 15.

The good news is that even though episodes have been shuffled around on the schedule the One Chicago crossover remains on the same date.

After years of waiting for the next crossover event, it’s welcome news that fans won’t have to wait any longer.

Hopefully, this one will be such a hit that fans will demand yearly crossovers from the production teams again.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We can hardly believe it has been almost six years since we last saw a crossover event. 2019 seems like a distant memory.

When is the One Chicago 2025 crossover?

The One Chicago crossover remains on Wednesday, January 29. It begins at 8/7c on that night.

NBC issued a press release to ensure folks wouldn’t be worried about a postponement.

Here’s where folks should pay attention to the Wednesday night lineup.

January 29 begins with a new episode of Chicago Fire at 8/7c. This presumably will have Firehouse 51 deal with an intense call that will lead into Chicago Med at 9/8c.

Chicago P.D. closes the night on January 29, likely wrapping up an investigation into what has happened.

Throughout the night, we will see the stars of each show crisscrossing to the other shows, possibly providing a few surprises along the way.

A Chicago Med star teases an exciting crossover event

Chicago Med actor Steven Weber gave a new interview about the upcoming event. He plays Dr. Dean Archer and this is the first time his character has been involved in a night like this one. He hadn’t joined the show yet when NBC had its 2019 event.

“It’s great. It’s kind of a relief, and it was a great experience to be a part of,” Steven Weber told his interviewer about finally speaking about the crossover.

“First of all, this crossover is going to make people go bananas, in the best sense. This is the One Chicago version of Avengers: Endgame. This is not just a little hint of, ‘Oh, there’s a doctor, and she or he is going to be talking to a police officer, and oh, there’s one of the guys from Fire, and he’s talking to –’ No. This is a ride that’s like an invasion. It’s fantastic,” Steven elaborated.

Comparing a One Chicago crossover to Avengers: Endgame is an exciting premise. Hearing that the three casts will be interwoven all night is also an intriguing detail.

“People are going to be so thrilled because all their favorites are there, and in different capacities, of course. It has the overall effect [that] it’s like a three-hour thrill ride,” Steven added in his interview.

More from the One Chicago shows

A Chicago P.D. star recently had a baby. This is the reason she missed two early-season episodes.

Here are spoilers about Joe Cruz’s fate on Chicago Fire. When we last saw him in action, the firefighter had been shot, and he was struggling to breathe.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.