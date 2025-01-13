Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. postponed by NBC

New Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes must wait.

NBC just revealed that Med, FIre, and P.D. have been postponed.

The primetime schedule for Wednesday, January 15, used to include new episodes.

Instead, a farewell address from President Joe Biden will be seen on television.

President Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office at 8/7c on Wednesday, January 15.

This is the first time President Biden will publicly speak from the Oval Office since he announced his withdrawal as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. That was in July 2024.

Rather than delay the One Chicago shows until later in the evening, NBC decided to pull its new content.

Med, Fire, and P.D. are postponed as One Chicago shows get pulled

The 10th episode of the current Med, Fire, and P.D. season was supposed to debut on January 15.

Instead, those episodes have been pushed to Wednesday, January 22. It’s not a huge delay, but it breaks up the momentum in January.

We were supposed to get three new episodes of each show before the big crossover event arrived on January 29.

This likely means the One Chicago crossover event will (now) fall on Wednesday, February 5. Stay tuned for confirmation from NBC.

As a reminder, the January 15 episodes on NBC are now repeats from earlier this fall, so keep that in mind when choosing what to watch on Wednesday night.

The One Chicago social media pages have shared new posts to indicate that the shows have been pulled.

“We’ve got new one chicago photos! 😎 one chicago is back with new episodes wednesday, january 22 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock,” reads the Instagram caption from a new One Chicago post.

We see new photos of Violet and Carver on Chicago Fire, Trudy on Chicago P.D., and Dr. Asher on Chicago Med.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.