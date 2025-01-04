When is the 2025 One Chicago crossover and what is it about?

The 2025 One Chicago crossover event finally arrives this month.

An upcoming evening will feature Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. in a singular storyline.

It has been many years since the Chicago shows had a true crossover, with things upended by what happened in 2020.

Since then, specific characters have crossed from one show to another, like Officer Kevin Atwater showing up to help Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med.

But the casts have been largely kept isolated from each other, disappointing fans who loved seeing them intermingle during dramatic past storylines.

The time has arrived for the next new One Chicago crossover, and the casts have already filmed the big event.

When is the 2025 One Chicago crossover on NBC?

The new One Chicago crossover debuts on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. It’s a three-hour event that begins at 8/7c on NBC.

Due to how the crossover will be presented, NBC has jumbled the primetime schedule for January 29.

Chicago Fire opens the night at 8/7c, indicating the firefighters have to deal with an important call to start the crossover. Chicago Med then airs at 9/8c as the hospital deals with the fallout.

Chicago P.D. closes out the crossover with a new episode at 10/9c on January 29.

What happens in the One Chicago 2025 crossover event?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a massive explosion in an office building will upend the entire city. This underscores why the night begins with the new Chicago Fire episode.

The story will reportedly happen “above and below ground” during the big night. This suggests we could see some action in the sewer system, or maybe the building has some below-ground levels.

Cast members from each show will be on the scene, with some interacting for the first time. Many new cast members for Med, Fire, and P.D. haven’t shared the screen yet.

Promo footage for the One Chicago crossover will be released as January 29 draws closer.

Below are some images that have been shared from filming the big night.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.