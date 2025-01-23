One Chicago crossover footage released: Here are scenes from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. event

The One Chicago crossover has released its first footage.

Fans of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are in for a treat.

This is the first time since 2019 that a full three-show crossover has happened with the Chicago shows.

Production issues made it difficult to pull off, but fans have continuously asked for the shows to crossover again.

On Wednesday, January 29, the fans get their wish. A night full of drama and excitement hits primetime on NBC.

Chicago Fire opens January 29 at 8/7c, taking the slot typically reserved for Chicago Med. NBC is doing this to allow Fire to respond to a huge call.

Chicago Med arrives at 9/8c, with the new episode focusing on the patients and the folks from Med getting the spotlight.

The night will end with a new Chicago P.D. episode in its regular 10/9c time slot. This is where the drama should conclude and the three-hour event concludes.

One Chicago crossover event trailer

Below is the first promo released for the One Chicago crossover event on January 29. More footage will get teased later.

Be aware that there are some spoilers within the footage that some fans might enjoy better as surprises on the big night.

The footage features the casts intermingled, showing that the folks from Chicago Fire have some big moments to open the night.

Some takeaways include Trudy Platt from Chicago P.D. being seriously injured, folks from Fire and P.D. being stuck in a subway, and a chaotic scene.

Check out the teaser trailer and see what you think. Leave us a comment below if you are excited about the big night. Which characters are you most excited to see meeting for the first time?

OH MY GODDDD THE CROSSOVER LOOKS AMAZING AHHH I’M SO EXCITED!!! NEXT WEEK BAYBEE!!!! #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/HqezxQnqZL — Lexie (Daisy's Version) 🌼 (@lexiesdaisy) January 22, 2025

Here’s specific information from the crossover episodes. NBC released synopses for Med, Fire, and P.D. It breaks down what fans can expect during the night.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs at 8/7c, Chicago Med airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c on January 29 on NBC.