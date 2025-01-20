NBC releases synopses spoilers for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. crossover event

NBC finally released the synopses for the upcoming One Chicago crossover episodes.

Wednesday, January 29, will be an exciting night for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

As a reminder, the night begins with a new episode of Chicago Fire in a new time slot.

Chicago Fire opens the night at 8/7c, taking the slot typically reserved for Chicago Med. This was done to have Fire deal with a call to open the night.

Chicago Med slides in at 9/8c, allowing the hospital to deal with the fallout from what happened on Fire.

The night ends with a new Chicago P.D. episode in its regular 10/9c time slot.

The descriptions for each segment of the three-hour crossover event include spoilers about the night. Be prepared as you read on.

Chicago Fire crossover episode synopsis

Below is the synopsis for the January 29 episode of Chicago Fire, In the Trenches: Part I.

“Chicago’s first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building; Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak, and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on site,” reads the Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 11 synopsis.

Chicago Med crossover episode synopsis

Below is the synopsis for the January 29 episode of Chicago Med, In the Trenches: Part II.

“Following the subway tunnel collapse, Ruzek and Kidd treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender; Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation; Lenox feels the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she fights to save one of their own,” reads the Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 11 synopsis.

Chicago P.D. crossover episode synopsis

Below is the synopsis for the January 29 episode of Chicago P.D. It is called In the Trenches: Part III.

“With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, first responders race against the clock to reach the trapped victims, while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus,” reads the Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 11 synopsis.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs at 8/7c, Chicago Med airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c on January 29 on NBC.