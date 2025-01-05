The Chicago P.D. cast features several new people during Season 12.

Deputy Chief Reid is one of the new characters and is Hank Voight’s new boss.

Voight (played by Jason Beghe) has had many bosses over the 12 seasons of Chicago P.D.; some were out to get Voight, and others wanted to help Intelligence prosper.

There has been some mystery about how much support Voight would receive from each new boss, but he typically gets a long leash with his team.

So, is Reid a friend or foe? There is evidence to convince Chicago P.D. fans of both scenarios thus far.

While Reid keeps offering help and says he wants the Intelligence team to succeed, subtle statements and how much information he has might tease he is about to turn on Voight and his team.

As a reminder, Reid awaited Voight in his office during the fall finale and told Voight he knew that Officer Dante Torres had crossed the line with Gloria Perez and that Detective Kim Burgess helped hide it.

Who plays Deputy Chief Reid on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Actor Shawn Hatosy now stars as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid on the Chicago P.D. cast.

The character first appeared on Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 1 (Ten Ninety-Nine). He showed up on the scene of a case in the same episode where Voight was overworking his team to compensate for dealing with his near death in the Season 11 finale.

Shawn Hatosy has a long career in films and on hit TV shows. In his younger days, he starred as Stan in the 1998 film, The Faculty.

More recently, Hatosy played Detective Sammy Bryant on Southland and Andrew “Pope” Cody on Animal Kingdom.

Hatosy has also popped up on SEAL Team for a 2022 episode, Law & Order (for two episodes), and Rescue: Hi-Surf for three episodes as Clayton Emerson.

He also had stints as Andrew Adams on Fear the Walking Dead and Johnny Stokes on Bosch.

Do you think that Reid can be trusted as the new Chicago P.D. Deputy Chief? Or will he soon turn on Voight and his team? Leave us a comment with your thoughts.

Below is an image of Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid on Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.