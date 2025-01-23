Is Trudy leaving Chicago P.D.? A look at the situation

Chicago P.D. fans are understandably worried about Trudy Platt.

But they aren’t the only ones.

Even while people ask if Trudy is leaving Chicago P.D., alarm bells go off for Chicago Fire fans.

Sergeant Trudy Platt from Chicago P.D. is married to Lieutenant Randall “Mouch” McHolland from Chicago Fire.

She crosses over a lot, with Trudy occasionally sharing scenes on Fire with Mouch.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Trudy’s life is now in jeopardy with the early TV promo for the One Chicago crossover getting released.

What happens to Trudy during the One Chicago crossover?

Several scenes during the new TV promo show Trudy’s fate hanging in the balance. In one scene, she is shown hitting a wall; in another, she is being rushed out by first responders.

Trudy Platt-McHolland is the desk sergeant in the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. She’s an important cog in the district, mainly due to her work with the Intelligence team (led by Hank Voight).

Actress Amy Morton plays Trudy, and the desk sergeant is one of the most beloved characters in Chicago P.D. Seeing her at risk has many fans worried that Trudy won’t survive the crossover event coming on January 29.

Below is the One Chicago crossover promo that has fans worried. It begins with a call going out about a possible gas explosion that has possibly 50 to 60 victims.

At about the 15-second mark of the promo, we see Trudy amid the chaos and then a glimpse of her crashing at Chicago Med as Mouch watches on.

Check out the teaser and weigh in with your thoughts. Are you worried about Trudy dying during the crossover?

More from the One Chicago shows

As a reminder, the NBC schedule has shifted for the night of the One Chicago crossover. This was done to present the event more fluidly, beginning with Fire responding to a dramatic call.

Chicago Fire airs at 8/7c on Wednesday, January 29, followed by Chicago Med (at a new time) at 9/8c. Chicago P.D. still closes out the night at 10/9c.

Here are the details from the crossover episodes. Synopses for those new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes were released.

A Chicago P.D. star recently had a secret baby. Marina Squerciati — who plays Detective Kim Burgess — shocked fans with the revelation about why she missed two earlier Season 12 episodes.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.