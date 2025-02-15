NCIS: Origins cast adds True Blood star

The NCIS: Origins cast has added another fresh face for the inagural season.

Thus far, 13 episodes of NCIS: Origins have debuted, including the episode Monsoon from February 10.

Only 18 episodes were ordered by CBS, which also shows how close we are to the NCIS: Origins season finale.

Will we get NCIS: Origins Season 2? That has yet to be revealed by the CBS brass.

We can enjoy the ride for now and look forward to the final five episodes of Season 1.

Based on the episodes that have already been released, the writers have many more ideas on how to tell backstories for Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his co-workers.

The NCIS: Origins cast adds actress Lauren Bowles

True Blood star Lauren Bowles has joined the NCIS: Origins cast.

Lauren played Holly Cleary on the hit HBO show True Blood.

Holly was a Wiccan in the supernatural drama. She worked at Bellefleur’s Bar and Grill.

Later in her run on the show, Holly became engaged to Sheriff Andy Bellefleur.

Holly first appeared in the third season and became the first witch on the show. Her character became a mainstay after that.

An interesting twist is that Lauren has already played two NCIS characters. She played Mary Wiles on NCIS Season 1, Episode 5, and returned as Nance Freeman in NCIS Season 19, Episode 16. She even played Gaia in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 7, Episode 7. Eagle-eyed NCIS fans may quickly recognize her.

Who is Lauren Bowles on the NCIS: Origins cast?

In an upcoming NCIS: Origins episode, Lauren plays the wife to her real-life husband, Patrick Fischler.

Patrick plays Special Agent in Charge Cliff Wheeler, and we will soon meet his wife.

She is reportedly a travel agent trying to keep her family together despite a rebellious son and a husband buried in work.

NCIS: Origins fans will also meet their son during that upcoming episode. The set-up of these characters hints that they could be recurring as the show continues.

More news from the NCIS shows

NCIS has a brief hiatus in February, but many more new episodes will debut this spring on CBS.

NCIS fans still miss Abby and chat about her on social media. Pauley Perrette helped make the show a huge success and the fans loved her on the hit drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen recently lost his home. Olsen played Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA and the California fires claimed his family home.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.