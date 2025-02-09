NCIS fans still really miss Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette)

Pauley Perrette left the NCIS cast in 2018, but NCIS fans still miss her.

Pauley was one of the original NCIS fan favorites, playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the CBS show from 2003 to 2018.

She brought a unique style and flare to the role and was often showcased as the brains behind solving many cases.

Many NCIS fans were shocked when Pauley left the show at the end of Season 15, and that was exacerbated by the sad storyline where her character said goodbye.

Abby’s final storyline involved MI6 Agent Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) dying as he saved her from a hitman.

NCIS fans hoped she would return after a short absence, but Pauley indicated she wasn’t interested in ever returning.

NCIS fans still miss Abby on the show

All these years later, NCIS fans still post about Abby on social media. This speaks not only to how much they enjoyed her on the show but also to how NCIS has continued to find success in the ratings.

NCIS Season 22 has provided strong viewership numbers on Monday nights, suggesting that CBS will order NCIS Season 23 very soon.

One NCIS fan recently posted about how a new show could have Abby investigate crimes.

“You know what world be an amazing TV show? @PauleyP playing Abby Sciuto as an investigator. Just Abby using her skills and things she picked up over time with NCIS to solve crimes. You could even throw in the occasional supernatural encounter,” they wrote.

It could certainly be a fun idea.

Another fan noted they were rewatching past NCIS episodes and just got to Abby’s final episode.

“Just got to the episode of #NCIS where Abby left and Reeves died,” posted the fan with a GIF of a woman crying.

One fan was reminiscing about the various characters who have left the show over the years. Abby made the list for them.

“While watching the most recent episode of the original #NCIS, I’m reminded of how much the original cast is missed.Gibbs, Ducky, RIP, and Abby, although I’m glad McGee, Palmer are still there. Jess is ok but can’t figure out why she did that to her hair,” wrote the NCIS fan.

“Abby & Gibbs are my favorite characters from #NCIS @NCISLA,” posted another fan.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.