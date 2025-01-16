NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen loses home in Palisades Fire

Sad news was confirmed by NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen and his family.

The Palisades Fire burned down the home where Eric, his wife Sarah, and their three children had lived.

California has been plagued by wildfires this month. Firefighters continue to battle against the elements to put out those fires.

“Anybody have room for three kids and three dogs? Two of which have to be separated at all times. Also Wyatt’s Lego collection and Esme’s mermaids,” Eric wrote in a post earlier in December.

He couldn’t have known that his worry about a previous fire in the area would give way to something else as January arrived.

At the time, Eric received many kind messages from folks, including his former co-star on NCIS: Los Angeles, Daniela Ruah.

The Palisades Fire hits the Olsen family

Sarah Wright Olsen wrote a new Instagram post, sharing that her family is safe but that they lost their home.

She attached many images of their former home: it’s devastating.

“It’s impossible to put into words these last few days,” Sarah wrote, adding, “We are together and safe and surrounded by love. Thank you to uncle Dave and aunt Dani who took in so many of us.”

Daniela Ruah (she played Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles) is married to David Paul Olsen. He’s Eric’s older brother.

“We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said ‘we all took our first steps there.’ It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years. But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love,” Sarah continued her post.

“We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. 😭 it’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you it means so much to us. More soon. ❤️,” Sarah ended her note.

Much support has come from other folks involved in the NCIS Universe.

“The family who literally housed me…u all are the epitome of love,” wrote former NCIS: LA star Caleb Castille.

“Sending you so much love sister,” posted NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama.

“No words, only love ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹,” wrote Renee Felice Smith from NCIS: LA.

“Sending you so much love ❤️,” Medalion Rahimi from NCIS: LA posted.

“We love you we love you we love you. Our home is yours too ❤️♥️❤️♥️,” Daniela Ruah posted.

Friends share their support with the Olsen family. Pic credit: @swrightolsen/Instagram

More news about the California fires

The California fires caused NCIS production to shut down.

Big Brother alum Lisa Weintraub also lost her home.

