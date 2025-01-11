Big Brother alum Lisa Weintraub loses home in California fires

Lisa Weintraub from Big Brother 26 shared the sad news that she lost her home.

Several California fires have caused much death, destruction, and property damage over the past week.

It began with the Palisades Fire, as flames faced from the California hills to the Pacific Ocean.

Many families have lost their homes, and the tragedy is still unfolding in many areas.

Lisa, who appeared on Big Brother 26 this past summer, recently posted about losing her hometown.

Now, the Big Brother alum known for edible glitter has shared a devastating update on her home.

On the reality competition show, Lisa was a big personality who got evicted early in the season. She has been very active on social media following her time in the Big Brother house.

Lisa Weintraub posts about the Palisades fire

“Devastated at the loss of my hometown, the homes of family & friends, Pali High and everything that made up our childhood town,” Lisa Weintraub wrote in an X post on January 8.

“Praying that everyone makes it out & stays safe. Thank you for everyone’s prayers. To donate to wildfire relief #PalisadesFire,” Lisa’s post continued.

She linked to a GoFundMe page seeking to help with wildlife relief.

Devastated at the loss of my hometown, the homes of family & friends, Pali High and everything that made up our childhood town. Praying that everyone makes it out & stays safe. Thank you for everyone’s prayers. To donate to wildfire relief #PalisadesFire https://t.co/BrN7qNclWk — Lisa Weintraub (@lisa_weintraub_) January 9, 2025

Lisa has also shared a new post, underscoring how the situation has worsened for many folks in California.

“Devastated. Numb. At a loss of words for the loss of our home and what so many others are experiencing with me,” Lisa wrote in a new post.

“The loss of the small things that make you feel at home and bring back memories. The place of comfort & safety. I grieve with my community that is home #palisadesfire,” Lisa’s post concluded.

BB26 alum Lisa wrote about the California fires. Pic credit: @lisa_weintraub_/X

Our thoughts are with Lisa, her family, and everyone who has experienced loss during these California fires.

Many people have shared kind words with Lisa after she posted.

“So tragic I can’t even imagine. All the little things in your home you don’t really think about. I’m so so sorry,” wrote one follower.

“I’m so sorry. Wishing that my good thoughts could cross the miles and do some bit of good,” posted someone else.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Southern California. This is heartbreaking and devastating,” wrote another fan.

Lisa’s fans share words of kindness. Pic credit: lisa_weintraub_/X

