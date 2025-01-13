NCIS halted production on new episodes due to California fires

The production of many television shows and films has gone dark over the past week.

Fires burning out of control in California continue threatening the area, its inhabitants, and the local wildlife.

Filming a television show might seem trivial due to what people have lost, but the fires have also impacted production schedules.

The NCIS return date is approaching as the winter hiatus ends for many CBS shows.

A new episode of NCIS is scheduled to arrive on Monday, January 27, 2025. NCIS Season 22, Episode 10 airs at 9/8c on CBS that evening.

NCIS: Origins, the new prequel show from the NCISVerse, is scheduled to air its winter premiere at 10/9c later that evening.

NCIS Season 22 halts production due to California wildfires

CBS Studios’ NCIS temporarily shut down production on Thursday, January 9.

S.W.A.T., Spider-Noir, Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and After Midnight also reportedly halted production.

NCIS, which films in Santa Clarita, and NCIS: Origins, which shoots on the Paramount lot, had production halted as a precautionary move.

Fellow CBS shows The Neighborhood and Poppa’s House continued production because they were “working remotely” (outside the area).

As reported by Deadline, even the Universal Studios theme park was closed on Wednesday (January 8) due to nearby fires.

More news from the California fires

CBS pulled Fire Country from television out of respect for what is happening in California. As fans already know, the show is about people working with Cal Fire.

NCIS: Sydney reruns replaced Fire Country on CBS for the time being. The firefighting show should return later for more new Season 3 episodes.

Big Brother alum Lisa Weintraub lost her home in the fires. She was on the Summer 2024 season of the CBS reality TV show, and she has shared an update about the sad news in California.

More to come from the NCISVerse this winter and spring

NCIS Season 22 and NCIS: Origins Season 1 will continue later this winter or spring.

More episodes of Origins were ordered at CBS to complete the first season.

NCIS has teased some spoilers about Agent McGee and what the character will go through later this season. Actor Sean Murray will see lots of additional screen time.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 also debuts in late January. The Australian-based episodes have already been filmed, and CBS only needs an opening in the schedule to premiere them.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.